Old National Events Plaza looks to add marquee

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Old National Events Plaza is stepping into the future.
Officials say they plan to install a new marquee on the building.
It’ll promote several upcoming events in downtown Evansville, as well as ads from local businesses.
General Manager Alexis Berggren says you’ll be able to see the marquee from the Lloyd Expressway, capturing the attention of thousands of people every day.
“What we think it’s going to do is actually become a big billboard for downtown," Berggren said. "It’s really going to transform the entire skyline and just remind people that there are things not only happening at Old National Events Plaza but things happening downtown in general and that we are open for business and it’s happening.”
The marquee costs about $350 thousand and still needs approval from the county council.
