New Hope Animal Rescue in Henderson also dealing with Parvo

HENDEROSN, Ky. (WFIE) - Another animal shelter in Henderson says one of their dogs has Parvo.
New Hope Animal Rescue posted on Facebook to say a puppy they took in has the contagious disease.
They say treatment is underway, and they will work to save the puppy.
Officials at New Hope say if you have been around a dog with Parvo, you should not come to a rescue facility.
Right now, there will be no open visitation, but officials say if you are interested in adopting a cat, please contact them at 270-724-1385.
