New community center in Dubois Co.

DUBSOI CO., Ind. (WFIE) - The new Dubois Park Community Center has only been opened for three months, but is already proving to be successful, and is filling a gap in the community.
“The purpose was just to have a place in the community where people could go to gather and to have events because there was nowhere. They’d have to go out of town either to Jasper or to a different town to have these parties and we wanted them to be able to have that here," said Erin Kalb, Dubois Ruritan Vice President.
Since opening in May, the center has been booked for events every weekend. People are using it to host graduation parties, sports team meetings, girl scout meetings, birthday parties, and much more.
It costs money to rent out this space, but the Ruritan Club says they try to keep it affordable.
“We’re not looking to make money off of the rentals or anything like that. More of a break-even just to be able to provide this to the residents and the community members," said Jason Hagen, Dubois Ruritan President.
This weekend on the park grounds, the Ruritan Club will be hosting their annual Septemberfest. Profits from the two-day event will go right back to the community center to help pay for maintenance, upkeep and future projects at the center.
Septemberfest will be going from this Friday at 5 p.m. to midnight Saturday.
If you’re interested in renting the community center, you can either reach out for availability and details about the space at the Dubois Ruritan Club Facebook page or email duboisruritanclub@gmail.com.
