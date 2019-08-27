Methodist Hospital opens new clinic on campus

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Methodist Hospital opened a new clinic on its campus called the Deaconess Heart Group.
It’s located in the south tower and consists of 54 exam rooms, two treatment rooms and one allergy injection room.
There will be 14 physicians and providers to serve patients.
“It’s going to be a very warm and inviting atmosphere," Chief Medical Officer Allen White said. "It’s got some great murals. The physicians, I think, will be able to work together well, which is very important for them to have that collegial and professional relationship.”
Methodist Hospital, starting Sunday, will be operating as Methodist Health, following a one year transition period with Deaconess.
