Jury finds man found passed out in car with drugs, guns guilty

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - One of the two men facing charges after a large amount of drugs were found in a car has been found guilty.
According to the Vanderburgh County Prosecutor’s Office, a jury found 35-year-old Garrett Plumlee guilty for the unlawful possession of two firearms as a serious violent felon.
In May, Evansville Police responded to a report of two people passed out in a vehicle in the 3400 block of Austin Avenue. Once on scene, officers found Plumlee in the passenger seat and Brandon White behind the wheel.
During the course of the investigation, officers found two guns, a large amount of drugs, cash, and other drug items inside the car. The prosecutor’s office says, after testing at the Indiana State Police crime lab, Plumlee’s DNA was found on numerous parts of both firearms.
Following the verdict, the prosecutor’s office says Plumlee admitted to a Habitual Offender Enhancement for having at least two prior unrelated felony convictions.
Plumlee faces a maximum of 32 years in prison.
The prosecutor’s office says White was indicted by federal authorities in late May in connection with the drugs found in the car.
