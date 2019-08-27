Illinois bans smoking in cars with anyone under 18

ILLINOIS (WFIE) - Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker has signed into law the bill banning smoking in cars with minors.
Violators could get a fine up to $100 for the first offense and up to $250 each time after that.
The bill was filed in the Illinois House in February then made it to the Senate in April. It eventually mad it to the Governor in June.
He signed it last Friday.
The law reads, “A person shall not smoke in a motor vehicle containing a person under 18 years of age, regardless of whether the vehicle is in motion, at rest, or has its windows down. Defines smoking as inhaling, exhaling, burning, or carrying a lighted cigarette, cigar, pipe, weed, plant, regulated narcotic, or other combustible substance. Provides that a police officer may not stop a motor vehicle solely for a violation of the Section. Provides that a violation is a petty offense with a maximum fine of $100 and that, for a second or subsequent offense, the fine is not to exceed $250.”
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, secondhand smoke has led to nearly 2.5 million nonsmokers dying from health issues since 1964.
About ten other state have laws banning smoking in cars with children, but the age varies.
California, Oregon, and Mississippi have laws banning smoking for all minors under the age of 18.
