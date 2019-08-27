Illinois bans smoking in cars with anyone under 18

The law reads, “A person shall not smoke in a motor vehicle containing a person under 18 years of age, regardless of whether the vehicle is in motion, at rest, or has its windows down. Defines smoking as inhaling, exhaling, burning, or carrying a lighted cigarette, cigar, pipe, weed, plant, regulated narcotic, or other combustible substance. Provides that a police officer may not stop a motor vehicle solely for a violation of the Section. Provides that a violation is a petty offense with a maximum fine of $100 and that, for a second or subsequent offense, the fine is not to exceed $250.”