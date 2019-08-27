Humane Society of Henderson Co. closed due to parvo outbreak

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - The Humane Society of Henderson County will be closed to the public, including owner surrenders and stray drop-offs, for the next 14 days.
Operations Manager Debbie Edwards said in a Facebook post that the parvo virus has been introduced into the building with animals presenting symptoms on Sunday. Edwards said they are monitoring and taking precautions to avoid further spreading of the highly contagious disease inside the shelter.
Edwards says they have been using bleach, one of the few disinfectants known to kill the virus, inside and outside the shelter.
Edwards said parvo is a particularly resilient virus and can survive indoors at room temperature for at least two months and is resistant to many commonly used cleaners and disinfectants. Outdoors, the parvovirus can survive for months, and even years, if protected from direct sunlight.
Edwards also stressed the importance of getting your animals up to date on shots, especially puppies.
If you suspect that you have come into contact with parvo at all, wash the affected area with household bleach.
Animal control will only be taking emergency intake. If you are interested in adopting an animal, please call to set up a time and location to meet the animal.
