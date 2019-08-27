Ferdinand Fire Dept. to start charging for certain fire calls

FERDINAND, Ind. (WFIE) - The Ferdinand Fire Department is going to start charging people when they have to respond to certain calls.
Ferdinand Fire Chief John Hoppenjans says that after a five-hour fire call on the interstate, the Ferdinand Volunteer Fire Department will start charging money to certain calls, beginning in October.
“We talked with the town board about trying to recoup some of our moneys that was lost out there for manpower or our apparatus being out there. So we went from there we looked at the state fire marshals guidelines and kind of drew our plans off that," Chief Hoppenjans said.
The fire chief told us that at the last town board meeting, they decided to pass the ordinance. He said that’s also when they came up with the cost of the citations.
The town will start charging for calls to the nine-mile stretch of interstate 64 that falls under Ferdinand jurisdiction. The department will also be charging money for what the fire chief describes as “intentional misconduct.” He said one example of this would be vaping.
“That all stems from the vaping, everyone’s seen an increase in vaping. So if you’re vaping in a room and you set off a smoke detector, the towns gonna start charging a flat fee," Chief Hoppenjans said.
For every first responding fire apparatus that’s called out, it can cost you $250, and every hour after is $150 per apparatus that’s on the scene.
“Most of the people on the department have full-time jobs. A lot of farmers, a lot of workers. So they do it in their spare time out of the goodness of their heart. And so if it’s not serious and it’s taking away from their spare time, family time, I completely agree with it," Local resident, Jesse Horsting, said.
The fees will go into effect starting on October first.
The Ferdinand Fire Chief said charging for certain fire calls is a common practice at many fire departments across the country.
