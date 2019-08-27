Evansville woman accused of stabbing boyfriend in the chest

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A woman was arrested after police say she stabbed her boyfriend during a fight.
Police say there was a 911 call from a home on N. Elliott Street Monday night.
They say Jennie Upchurch answered the door and told them her boyfriend hit her in the head, but she didn’t want to press charges.
Officers say Upchurch’s boyfriend walked up to the house while they were making a report, and he was bleeding from his chest.
Police say the victim told them he had been stabbed by Upchurch.
They say Upchurch denied stabbing anyone and denied the victim ever hit her.
Officers say she told them a “white girl” must have done it, but then she said a guy on a scooter did it.
As paramedics were treating the victim, police say he told them he didn’t want to press any charges against Upchurch.
Officers say he asked if they could just say he fell on a knife.
Police say they told the victim that wasn’t possible, so he said, “Oh okay, then she did stab me.”
The victim was taken to the hospital.
Upchurch was charged with battery with a deadly weapon.
