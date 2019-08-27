Crews prepare for Korn Ferry Tour Championships after rain

WARRICK CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Crews are hard at work preparing Victoria National to host the Korn Ferry Tour Championship presented by United Leasing and Finance.
The first round tees off on Friday, but there is a week-long list of events planned out at the course.
Monday, crews were at work draining sand traps and maintaining the course after days of rain.
Kyle Callahan, the director of Agronomy at Victoria National, said that they’ve gotten over three inches of rain in the last eight days, but a stretch of dry days and lower humidity will help dry the course out and create good conditions for the opening round on Friday.
“I think I’m most excited about, just the having the players come out and really understand what we’ve done, how hard we’ve worked," said Callahan. "They see a lot of golf courses, be able to look at the course, see how green it is, and how lush and ready we are, this rough is gonna be thick and it’s gonna be ready to eat some players up.”
The Tropicanna ProAM begins Tuesday and will continue on Wednesday.
The practice round for the weekend tournament will take place on Thursday, along with the postponed Varsity Shootout. The shootout was delayed to Thursday after heavy rains on Monday.
The tournament championships will begin on Friday and run through Monday at Victoria National Golf Course.
