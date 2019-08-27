Chief Smeathers reflects on 30 years with fire department

DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Daviess County Fire Chief Dwane Smeathers is retiring after 30 years of service, and he started his last week at the department Monday.
It’s been a bittersweet time as Chief Smeathers says his final goodbye to his department.
“I think over the last two or three weeks it’s really starting to sink in," Smeathers said. "But I don’t think it will actually hit me completely until I do not have to come back to work.”
He has served 10 years as chief and 30 years total with the Daviess County Fire Department. Smeathers said he’s been honored to serve his community he loves so much.
He said he’ll miss all the people at the department, but he’s looking forward to spending more time with his wife, his grandchildren and traveling.
During his 30 years at the department, he’s seen a fire station built from the ground up
“That was one of the reasons why I was bound and determined to stay until it was complete," Smeathers said.
Smeathers has seen many things during his time at the department.
He’s seen both death and heroism. He’s responded to countless structure fires and even washed a president’s limo.
As he prepares to take off his jacket for the last time, he realizes how much he’ll miss it.
“It’s been so wonderful," he said. "It seems like it was yesterday when I started. And as I said earlier, it’s not a job when you love what you do. And I have actually loved every day I’ve come to work.”
Chief Smeathers last day is Friday. Assistant Chief Jeremy Smith has been the named chief and will take over Smeathers’ duties.
