Beshear announces more of his ‘Kitchen Table Agenda’ in Henderson

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - The democratic candidate in the race for Kentucky Governor was in Henderson Tuesday.
Andy Beshear, along with his running mate Jacqueline Coleman, announced the second part of their “Kitchen Table Agenda."
They say it’s a jobs plan that will lift up working families in Commonwealth. Part two focuses on rebuilding Kentucky’s infrastructure.
Beshear and Coleman highlighted the importance of finally building the I-69 bridge to grow Western Kentucky’s economy.
The plan also included policies on providing clean drinking water and making rural Kentucky more competitive by expanding rural broadband and cell service.
“Prioritizing infrastructure will not only improve the quality of life of every Kentuckian, it will also make Kentucky more competitive for the jobs of the future in key growth industries like agritech and advanced manufacturing, while creating good-paying construction jobs along the way,” said Beshear.
The announcement was made at the IUOE Local 181 on N. Elm Street.
Beshear discussed the first part of the plan during a previous stop in Daviess County last week.
Our Randy Moore did an exclusive one on one interview with Beshear after the Owensboro event.
His interview with Libertarian candidate John Hicks has been scheduled.
