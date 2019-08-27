The Arc of Evansville to close its Child Life Center

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Arc of Evansville executive leadership and the Board of Directors have decided to close its Child Life Center, according to a press release.
Officials said the last day will be October 25th and will close after 5:30 p.m.
The Arc of Evansville said families and staff members of the center were informed of this decision late in the day Monday.
The Arc of Evansville’s Child Life Center (CLC) opened in 1993 with the goal of providing a learning space for children with and without disabilities.
Arc officials say they’ve promoted that mission of inclusion to other childcare centers in the area.
We’re told they decided to close to focus on other areas such as helping the development and intellectual disability community find employment.
Officials say they’re helping families find other childcare.
