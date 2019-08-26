Sterling United Federal Credit Union investigating ATM fraud

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Members of Sterling United Federal Credit Union should check their accounts.
CEO Dan Bullock tells 14 News about a dozen members so far have reported fraudulent ATM transactions made on their accounts.
He says they are working to pinpoint the source, but it appears someone has duplicated debit cards and is using them to make ATM withdrawals.
Bullock says it’s possible the numbers were obtained by a skimmer, but they are still investigating.
He says the credit union is working with customers to reverse the charges.
Bullock says if you notice you are a victim, you can call them at 812-425-0111 or go to your nearest branch.
Sterling United Federal Credit Union has three branches, and all of them are in Evansville.
