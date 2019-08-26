Some concerned about NRA event to be held at a Muhlenberg County school

MUHLENBERG CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Some Muhlenberg County residents are concerned that an NRA group is planning to hold its upcoming banquet at the Muhlenberg County High School’s West Campus.
The Paradise Friends of NRA group in Muhlenberg County are hosting the event.
14 News received multiple emails and messages from concerned people here.
Central City resident Gwen Clements has a granddaughter who goes to West Campus. She thinks it’s unsettling to host this event at a school.
“It’s a slap in the face to the kids and the teachers who do these drills regularly to protect them from active mass shooters,” Clements said.
14 News reached out to the Muhlenberg County School Board and Public Relations Officer Carla Embry sent the following statement:
“Muhlenberg County School District has policies and procedures in place to allow outside organizations to occasionally use our facilities. The event being referred to has followed those policies and procedures. The school district’s role in this event is simply to allow the use of the facilities.”
14 News also interviewed Embry.
“This event is taking place on a day that there’s not other activities taking place inside the school,” Embry said. “So, none of our students will be involved in this representing our school."
Embry also said there is an agreement with the event that there will be no weapons allowed on campus.
We reached out to the number listed on Friends of NRA as a contact for the event. When our reporter identified themselves, the man on the phone immediately said “no comment” and hung up the phone.
