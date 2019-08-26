Soggy Start To The Week

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Rain and scattered thunderstorms are in the forecast through Tuesday. The severe weather threat is low through the period, however, torrential rainfall could prompt minor flooding in low spots. Occasional rain and scattered thunderstorms will develop through the day. With clouds and rain, high temps will only reach 80-degrees. Tonight, even chances for additional rain and storms with lows in the lower 70’s.
On Tuesday, breezy and warmer with occasional rain and thunderstorms as high temps reach the low to mid-80’s. The severe weather threat is low but minor flooding will be the primary concern. Total rainfall of 1 to 2 inches of can be expected through Tuesday night.
In the wake of the system, mostly sunny and less humid on Wednesday and Thursday as high temps remain below normal in the lower 80’s.
