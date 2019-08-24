Soggy start, but sunshine returns this week

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -The Tri-State picked up over an inch of rain on Monday to push our monthly total over 5″...about 2.5″ ahead of normal. More showers possible on Tuesday morning, but clearing skies will lead to sunshine by late Tuesday. Sunny and pleasant weather should continue through the remainder of the work week. Daily highs will reach the lower 80s and overnight lows will dip into the low 60s. The air will be less humid, so it will be comfortable through the period.