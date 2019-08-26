Sinkhole causing problems outside Tri-State Food Bank

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A sinkhole in front of the Tri-State Food Bank is making it difficult for deliveries.
The sinkhole takes up the majority of the street corner, and when big trucks have to back into the warehouse, they have to be very careful to avoid it.
It’s a problem that has grown over the past several years, but the cause is still unknown.
Tri-State Food Bank Executive Director Glenn Roberts believes the sinkhole in front of the warehouse is an accident waiting to happen.
“I’m concerned about the weight of the semi’s coming right along here, and just making this worse. This may just collapse with a semi at some point," Roberts said.
Many truck drivers are not able to maneuver back into the warehouse and have to unload from the street. Roberts says this isn’t anything new.
“This has been an issue for us for several years, probably going on three to four years. It used to be smaller than this and it seems like they cannot find a solution," Roberts said.
Even after assessing the area, the Evansville Water and Sewer Utilities (EWSU) Department still is not sure what has caused this area to fall in
“We are seeing a lot of debris inside the pipes. We are trying to figure out if it is a pipe collapse, which we don’t believe it is, or if it is a problem with how the joints of the ends of the pipe come together,” said EWSU Deputy Director of Program Management Mike Labitzke.
The pipe that could be the cause of the sinkhole sits 30 feet below the ground which makes it tough to reach to find answers and a solution.
“The biggest problem is everything is covered up. So we are trying to get a camera inside the pipe itself. We have inspections that are four-years-old and we have other evidence on the ground of patching and waterline replacement and things like that. We are just trying to put the pieces of the puzzle together," Labitzke said.
Simply filling the hole doesn’t solve the problem, that’s why Labitzke says they have got to find the source of the problem before deciding how to fix everything on the surface.
Copyright 2019 WFIE. All rights reserved.