Power Events Golden Tee Golf Tournament comes to Evansville

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville bar Pistons hosted the Power Events Golden Tee Golf Tournament Sunday.
They had more than a dozen of the Golden Tee Golf video games set up in the bar.
The tour makes several stops across the country during the year. This year was the first time the tour stopped in Evansville.
Tournament leaders told 14 News some of the best Golden Tee players come to play in these tournaments.
“This is a chance for players to compete in a different format than they normally compete at when they’re, you know, competing at games and bars," said Steve Sobel, part-owner of the tournament. “This really brings the cream of the crop.”
The tournament is a part of a six-stop tour. The tour’s next stop is in Richmond, VA.
If you missed this year’s tournament in Evansville, tournament officials told us they plan to be back next year.
