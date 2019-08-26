OPD officer dragged by car

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - An Owensboro police officer was hurt during a possible drug investigation.
It happened just before 10:45 Sunday night on Center Street.
Police say the officer went up to a car with several people crowded around it. Those outside the car ran off to a nearby apartment.
Police say the man in the car wouldn’t get out when officers asked, that’s when an officer tried to open the door. The man started to fight and then took off driving, dragging the officer.
Police say the officer was taken to the hospital with what they believe are non-life-threatening injuries.
Police are still searching for the driver.
We're told they are looking for a white passenger car.
If you know anything about what happened, call the Owensboro Police Department at 270-687-8888, or leave an anonymous tip with at Crime Stoppers at 270-687-8484.
