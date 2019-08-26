Four people hurt during weekend crash on I-69

GIBSON CO., Ind. (WFIE) - The Gibson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a crash on I-69.
It happened around 6:10 a.m. Saturday near Interstate 64.
Deputies tell us crews were on scene until almost 8:30 a.m.
The full crash report is not yet complete, but Haubstadt Fire Territory did share some information.
They say the crash involved one vehicle that rolled over, and four people were ejected.
Fire officials say two people were flown to the hospital, and two were taken to the hospital by ambulance.
