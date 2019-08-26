EPD continues its increased patrol of Greenway Passage

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Evansville Police Department is continuing their increased patrols along the Greenway Passage.
The increased patrol goes on until late summer. Officers will be along the passage on foot, ATV’s, and bikes.
It’s being funded by a federal grant.
Sgt. Jason Cullum told 14 News these patrols are really for the officers to get out into the community and interact.
“You hear it over and over, ‘this is a surprise. We didn’t know that you were out here doing this.’ And it makes people feel safe while they’re out. And it makes them appreciate the police department just a little bit more, realizing that we’re doing things in addition to the normal patrol and the normal enforcement actions," Sgt. Cullum said.
In addition to the patrols, officers will be looking out for public safety issues.
They’ll also be available to provide safety tips for those who use the passage.
