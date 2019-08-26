Drakesboro allowing Sunday alcohol sales

DRAKESBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Drakesboro Mayor Mike Jones says they have drafted a Sunday alcohol sales ordinance.
He says package liquor stores can now sell between 1 p.m. to 10 p.m. He says there should be two liquor stores open by the end of the year.
Mayor Jones say the ordinance also means restaurants can sell alcohol on Sunday’s between 11 a.m. and 10 p.m.
Right now, there are no restaurants that sell alcohol, but he hopes the fact that Sunday alcohol sales are now allowed, will draw some in.
Copyright 2019 WFIE. All rights reserved.