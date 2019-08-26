Downtown YMCA closed for move to new facility

The open house for the new facility will be September 5. (Source: WFIE)
By Matthew DeVault | August 26, 2019 at 2:47 PM CDT - Updated August 26 at 2:49 PM

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The downtown YMCA is closed while crews are moving into the new facility across the street and training staffers.

The new Ascension St. Vincent YMCA is set to open on Thursday, September 5th at 4 p.m.

[New YMCA set to open soon]

Besides the gym areas, it has five group fitness rooms for classes like hot and aerial yoga and boxing.

Officials will be working for the next week and a half.

In the meantime, Downtown YMCA officials are encouraging members to continue their workout routines at the Dunigan Family YMCA on the east side.

