Deputies: Woman hits man with SUV during argument, twice

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A man was sent to the hospital after police say he was hit twice with an SUV.
Vanderburgh County Deputies say it happened on Badger Drive Saturday night.
They say a caller told them Riley Smith had driven into the victim’s yard and the neighbor’s yard, causing damage to both.
Deputies say the victim told them he was in an argument with Smith, and she hit him in the face.
He says he tried to leave, and as he walked down the street, Smith side swiped him with the SUV.
The victim says he went through the neighbor’s front yard to avoid being hit again, but Smith drove through the yards and hit him with the front of the SUV.
Deputies say the victim had injuries to his legs and back and was taken to the hospital.
Smith’s charges include battery, criminal recklessness while armed with a deadly weapon, criminal mischief, and hit and run.
