Deputies: Man 3x legal alcohol limit stops car in traffic to relieve himself

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A man is facing several charges, including public nudity, after deputies say he stopped his car in the middle of traffic.
Deputies say they spotted Charles Musser’s car in the intersection of Wabash and Indiana Streets early Saturday morning.
They say Musser was standing next to his car, clearly urinating in front of other drivers as they had to drive around his car.
Deputies say Musser had a hard time standing, and had to be helped to the sidewalk.
They say Musser told them he met up with friends after work and had several beers and shots of liquor.
Deputies say Musser failed field sobriety tests and had a BAC of .273.
