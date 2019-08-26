Candlelight vigil remembering Chloe Randolph.

HENDERSON, KY. (WFIE) - In March, Chloe Randolph was found dead after what police say was a domestic dispute with her estranged husband.
Now, five months later, her family and the community came together to honor her memory with a candlelight vigil.
“It’s phenomenal. The outreach that we’ve got the people that have been willing to help since day one,” said Chloe’s dad, Jay Randolph.
Dozens of people took over Central Park in Henderson to pay their respects to the woman who touched the lives of so many.
“My heart is full. It’s just really, really, full. I’m proud of this community,” said a Chloe Randolph Organization board member Crystal Risse.
By serving others, they have found light in a tragedy.
The organization told 14 news people have been reaching out to them, not only to give their support, but also for help.
The Chloe Randolph Organization is hoping to lend a hand to anyone who needs it.
The organization has many community partnerships. They’re hoping that through the death of Chloe they can help anyone who reaches out.
“Come to us, we have places that we can get you with, we can be an ear, don’t feel like we’re not strong enough because you are,” said Stacey McCord-Crooks, a board member. "We’re here to be Chloe strong, but we’re also here to be Chloe strong for you”.
The Chloe Randolph Organization hopes to hold several events within the next year. including a walk and fundraisers. You can find all the details to those events on their Facebook page when they are released.
