Aces men’s soccer prep for season opener.

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - After two exhibition games, the Aces are now ready to kick off their season.
Evansville got two good preseason tests against Akron and Northwestern, and now they begin preparations for their season opener against Eastern Illinois on Friday.
UE returns plenty of experience from the 2018 season, including goalie Frederik Reimer, a Gibson Southern alum, Hunter DeWeese, and preseason all-conference selection, Jesse Stafford-Lacey.
Head Coach Marshall Ray said he’s excited about what he’s seen from his team thus far.
“We’ve got a core of group of guys back, and to add the new guys to it, we’ve spent a lot of time on team chemistry and getting to know each other,” Coach Ray said. “Those guys who started as newcomers didn’t look out of their depth. Sessions have been competitive. It’s gonna be tough for me to pick a lineup, but as a coach, that’s what you want and as a player, you’re gonna be pushed every day.”
“I think that we’ve got a very strong spine of the team right now," Jesse Stafford-Lacey said. "Up the middle we’re very strong. We’ve got some big players this year, some tall guys, and out wide we’ve got some pace, and we’ve added people that can score goals this year, which I think we struggled with a little bit last year.”
The Aces play Eastern Illinois Friday, August 20th at Arad McCutchan Stadium at 6 p.m.
