9th annual ‘100 men who cook’ was held Sat.

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - More than 120 men cooked their favorite foods to raise money for the Evansville Children’s Museum.
Old National Bank hosted this event all over the country and has raised $7 million for local charities since 2008.
“We actually have 134 chefs here this year,” said Kathy Schoettlin, Director of Communications. “So we actually have individuals that call us and ask if they can cook. which is fantastic because this community is so giving.”
Every year the event donates money to a new organization. Next year it will be the Evansville’s Dream Center.
