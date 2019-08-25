Teachers discuss competitive wages at input session

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Teachers from across southwest Indiana met in Evansville Saturday morning for an input session with the Next Level Teacher Compensation Commission to discuss ways to help make teacher pay competitive with surrounding areas.
“Over the last 10 years, teachers in my district have seen several years of no salary increases, and continual insurance increases that further erode our take-home salary. I have personally taken home less money each year due to insurance premiums and copay increases," one teacher said.
The commission is made up of education and business leaders from around the state.
During the session, teachers were given time to talk to the commission. They mentioned the challenge to find and keep younger educators. They also want to see transparency from the state on how money is being spent for schools.
One more public input meeting is in Elkhart, Indiana next week.
The commission will give these recommendations to Governor Holcomb and the general assembly before the 2021 legislative session.
