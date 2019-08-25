Soggy start to the workweek

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Rain slowly started to move into the Tri-State this afternoon, and it looks like the beginning of the workweek may be a little soggy.
Scattered showers and a few thunderstorms will be possible throughout the night and into Monday morning as temperatures fall into the upper 60s under cloudy skies.
The rain will continue on and off throughout most of the day Monday. Showers are likely, and a few thunderstorms are possible. High temperatures will be around 80° under mostly cloudy skies.
It looks like we may get a brief break from the rain Monday night, but another round of showers and storms will move through during the day on Tuesday.
In total, most of the Tri-State will pick up between 0.5 and 1.5 inches of rain tonight through Tuesday, but some locally higher amounts are possible if you get caught in a thunderstorm or heavy downpour. A few strong storms with gusty winds and frequent lightning may be possible Monday or Tuesday, but I do not see a major severe weather threat.
Our skies will clear Tuesday night, and the second half of the week looks mostly sunny and dry. High temperatures will remain unseasonably cool in the low to mid 80s all week long.
