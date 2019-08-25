Mayse Farm Market kicks off ‘Sunflower Days at Mayse’ Sat.

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Mayse Farm Market kicked off its first day of Sunflower Days at Mayse Saturday and opened their Sunflower Trail.
The trail features several stops for photo opportunities near the farm’s three acres of sunflowers.
Dozens of families came out to get their best photos for their Facebook and Instagram accounts.
There are also play areas for kids and you can even interact with animals from the farm.
The farm hopes that families can come out and make memories that will last a lifetime.
“You get to showcase natures beauty," said Rachael Mayse, operations manager. "Sunflowers are one of the most beautiful flowers, I personally think. It offers a family experience.”
It’s $7 per person to tour the trail and will be open seven days a week through September 8th.
Copyright 2019 WFIE. All rights reserved.