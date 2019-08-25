KSP: 2 men arrested for murder after Ohio Co. UTV crash

OHIO CO., Ky. (WFIE) - An investigation is underway after a wreck involving two side-by-side UTVs resulted in two men being arrested for murder.
According to Kentucky State Police, troopers were called about the wreck on a gravel road near KY-85 outside of Centertown around 1 a.m. Sunday. The news release says their early investigation shows Zachary Barker, 25, of Utica and James Rone, 51, of Centertown, were both driving their UTVs when they wrecked.
KSP says the collision caused James’ UTV to rollover several times. The news release says James’ passengers, 39-year-old Ashley Carver, 44-year-old Tonya Rone, and a 10-year-old were all ejected from the side-by-side vehicle.
Carver was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash by the Ohio County Coroner’s Office, the release states.
Tonya and the 10-year-old were taken to an Evansville hospital by helicopter with life threatening injuries. KSP says the current condition of Tonya and the 10-year-old is unknown.
According to KSP, both Barker and James, who were under the influence, were arrested for: Murder, Assault, Wanton Endangerment, and Driving Under the Influence.
This is an ongoing investigation by state police.
