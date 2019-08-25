Kayaker’s body pulled from Ohio River

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Officials say the call came in around 9 p.m. Saturday night, of kayakers in distress.
According to Indiana Conservation Officer Jim Schreck, three people went to the river from the Clark Boat ramp and kayaked across the Ohio, docking at Shipping Port Island to go fishing.
As they were heading back to shore, officials say a woman’s kayak somehow overturned.
One kayaker had already reached shore, and another went back out to the water to help the woman.
During his efforts to save the woman, the man’s kayak capsized and he never resurfaced.
Crews searched the river not long before recovering his body.
The incident is still under investigation and the man who died has not been identified.
