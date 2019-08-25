ISP: intoxicated driver arrested after citizen helps trooper locate him

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - State police say they were able to find and eventually arrest an intoxicated 24-year-old driver on Saturday thanks to the help of citizen.
According to the Indiana State Police news release, Maycol Tomas, 24, of Evansville, was being followed by another driver in the area of I-69 and US-41 around 7:30 p.m. ISP says this driver was helping the trooper by providing location updates until they could arrive.
The news release says the ISP trooper found Tomas’ truck driving on Riverside Drive. ISP says the truck was swerving across the road and even crossed over the center line into oncoming traffic.
Despite the trooper having his lights and sirens on, state police say Tomas continued driving and turned on Linwood Avenue.
According to the news release, the trooper was able to get his vehicle in front of Tomas’s truck once EPD officers arrived. ISP says Tomas was driving about 15-20 mph before he stopped.
Tomas stumbled as he got out of the truck, ISP states.
The ISP news release says Tomas, who had a BAC of .21 percent, tried getting out of the trooper’s car while en route to the Vanderburgh County Jail. Tomas was arrested for OMVWI, OMVWI-BAC .15% or more, and resist law enforcement.
