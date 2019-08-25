Benefit concert in Henderson honors Shane Breedlove

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - A benefit concert is being held Saturday in Henderson, honoring Shane Breedlove.
He was shot and killed in July 2015 walking to an Evansville bar and the case is still unsolved.
Music was very important to Shane, and his mother told us he could play almost any instrument he picked up, so having these benefit concerts every year seemed like the best way to celebrate his life.
All the proceeds will be going to a local high school’s music department for new instruments, and to a college scholarship for a child looking to major in music.
The foundation president told us they hope to get a huge turnout so they can grow the concert series and do them more than once a year.
“Support Shane’s name support. Not only Shane’s name but the Jay and Christy Randolf, the Chloe Randolf foundation. The organization and ask that you support them and Donna Cruz. This isn’t just about the Shane Breedlove Foundation,” foundation president Rob Hensley said.
The event is at Henderson’s fairgrounds. The event has food, bounce houses, and cornhole.
The event ends at 9 p.m.
