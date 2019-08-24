Sheriff’s Office: 1 lane of SB I-69 opened after morning wreck

GIBSON CO., Ind. (WFIE) - One lane of southbound I-69, near SR-68, is back open after a wreck early Saturday.
According to an advisory message sent by the Gibson County Sheriff’s Office shortly before 7 a.m., first responders and medical helicopters were at the scene of the crash.
That same message from the sheriff’s office asked drivers to avoid that area initially.
Around 7:30 a.m., the Gibson County Sheriff’s Office told us one lane of SB I-69 had been reopened. They would not provide any additional details regarding the severity of the crash, how many people might have been injured, nor an estimated time for all lanes to be reopened.
We will update this story with the latest information as soon as it is available.
Copyright 2019 WFIE. All rights reserved.