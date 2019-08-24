Rain returns Sunday

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - It has been an absolutely beautiful Saturday across the Tri-State, but rain returns to the forecast Sunday and continues into the workweek.
Tonight will be partly cloudy and cool with low temperatures in the low 60s.
Sunday will be another comfortable day with high temperatures in the upper 70s to low 80s. However, Sunday it will also be mostly cloudy, and scattered showers and a few thunderstorms will start to move in from the south around midday and will continue to spread north across the Tri-State Sunday afternoon and evening.
Our rain chances increase overnight Sunday night into Monday morning as more widespread rain moves in. Showers are likely and a few thunderstorms are possible on and off throughout the day on Monday.
It looks like we may get a brief break from the rain Monday night, but then another round of showers and storms will move through during the day on Tuesday.
In total, most of the Tri-State will pick up between 0.5 and 1.5 inches of rain Sunday through Tuesday, but some locally higher amounts are possible if you get caught in a thunderstorm or heavy downpour. A few strong storms with gusty winds may be possible, mainly on Tuesday, but I do not see a major severe weather threat from any of the storms this week.
Our skies will clear Wednesday, and the second half of the week looks dry. High temperatures will remain unseasonably cool in the low 80s all week long.
