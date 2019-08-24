ISP: 55-yr-old arrested for Sexual Misconduct with underage girl

POSEY CO., Ind. (WFIE) - State police arrested a 55-year-old man after getting information about a possible sexual relationship he had with an underage girl.
According to Indiana State Police, Jonathan Mericle, 55, of Mt. Vernon, Illinois, was arrested Friday for Sexual Misconduct with a Minor and Child Solicitation.
The news release from ISP says they started investigating when they received information on June 19 regarding Mericle and a girl under the age of 16 having “sexual relations.”
ISP says Mericle contacted the minor on an online dating website. The two texted, shared photos, and then agreed to meet on June 14 at a location in Mt. Vernon, Indiana.
According to state police, Mericle had “sexual relations” when they met on that date.
The 55-year-old man is now being held in the Jefferson County Jail.
