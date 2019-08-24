Affidavit: man arrested for Child Molesting after confessing to detective

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A 57-year-old man was arrested Friday for Child Molesting after police say he confessed to touching the young victim.
According to the probable cause affidavit, Michael Langston, 57, of Evansville, was taken in to custody Friday when police found him at a motel on Fares Avenue.
The investigation of this case started after the victim went to Holly’s House for an interview on June 26, 2019, the affidavit explains. During the interview, the victim described numerous times Langston molested them at a home on Jefferson Avenue.
The affidavit says the detective on the case thinks the repeated molestation of the victim happened between Nov. 30, 2017 and June 21, 2019.
According to the affidavit, Langston was living with the grandmother of the victim for more than six-years. After being accused of molesting the victim, the affidavit says Langston left the area and went to Metropolis, Illinois.
The affidavit says the investigating detective received information on Friday that Langston was back in Evansville and hiding at Fares Avenue motel. Langston was arrested at the motel and taken to EPD headquarters where he confessed, the affidavit states.
