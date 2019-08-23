WorkOne Southwest expands to Gibson Co.

GIBSON CO., Ind. (WFIE) - WorkOne Southwest is expanding with hopes to help people find jobs.
A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held on Friday. It’s in the same building as the Ivy Tech off South Crabtree Drive.
WorkOne helps people find all sorts of jobs, including high-skilled labor.
Officials say they’re seeing a growing trend in CDL jobs lately.
“We know through testimonials that we are able gather that services that they receive through WorkOne are essentially life-changing," WorkOne Executive Director Sara Worstell. "They’re able to better their selves and better their family life.”
WorkOne Southwest is open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. til 4:30 p.m.
