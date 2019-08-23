Web Exclusive: Randy Moore interviews Andy Beshear

KENTUCKY (WFIE) - Randy Moore has a web exclusive interview with the democratic candidate for Kentucky Governor, Andy Beshear.
Thursday, Beshear met with union workers in Owensboro, then met with Randy outside our 14 News studio in Owensboro.
Beshear contends that Gov. Bevin is interested only in economic development in the bigger cities in northern Kentucky.
Beshear is promising to bring growth to western Kentucky.
“Part of that is the I-69 bridge that’s going to open western Kentucky to commerce, but the other part is that investment in agri-tech. The U.N. believes we are going to need to increase our food production 70% in the next 30 years alone. that’s going to take technology. It’s going to take innovation and I want all of that to occur right here in western Kentucky,” said Beshear.
Randy also spoke with Governor Matt Bevin
He’s also arranging an unedited interview with Libertarian candidate John Hicks.
