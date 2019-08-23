Two arrests made in IL oil field thefts and cemetery burglary

WHITE CO., Ill. (WFIE) - White County Sheriff Doug Maier says two people are charged with theft and criminal damage.
He says a sergeant was following up with the investigation of a burglary at Union Ridge Cemetery, when a tip led him to New Haven in Gallatin County.
Sheriff Maier says a stolen John Deere gator was found in the 400 block of Market Street.
Two people at the home, 38-year-old Joseph Webb and 25-year-old Samantha Wheatley, were arrested.
The sheriff says other items were found, like a chain saw, a hedge trimmer, a leaf blower, weed eater, air compressor, and several oil field valves that were believed to be stolen from White County.
Both Webb and Wheatley are being held on $100,000 bonds.
