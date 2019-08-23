Touchdown Live week 1 scoreboard

TRI-STATE (WFIE) - Football season is back and Touchdown Live returns to bring you the best coverage in town.
Here are the games we will be tracking through the night:
- Warren Central at Apollo - 7 p.m.
- Castle at Bloomington South - 6:30 p.m.
- Washington at Boonville - 6:30 p.m.
- Vincennes Lincoln vs Bosse - 6:30 p.m.
- Owensboro at Breckinridge County - 7 p.m.
- Pike Central at Brown County - 6 p.m.
- Daviess Count at Central Hardin - 8 p.m.
- Forest Park at Gibson Southern - 6:30 p.m.
- Grayson County at Hancock County - 7 p.m.
- Reitz at Henderson County (Touchdown Live Game of the Week) - 7 p.m.
- Memorial at Jasper - 6:30 p.m.
- Southridge at Linton-Stockton - 6:30 p.m.
- Heritage Hills at Mt. Vernon - 7 p.m.
- Trigg County at Muhlenberg County - 7 p.m.
- Harrison at New Albany - 6:30 p.m.
- South Spencer at North Posey - 7 p.m.
- Ohio County at Owensboro Catholic - 7 p.m.
- North at Princeton - 7 p.m.
- North Daviess at Tecumseh - 6:30 p.m.
- Perry Central at Tell City - 7 p.m.
- Central at Terre Haute South - 6:30 p.m.
- Madisonville N.H. at Union County - 7 p.m.
- Hopkins County Central at Webster County - 7 p.m.
Be sure to watch Touchdown Live at 10:35 p.m. on the 14 Sports App for highlights from Friday’s game and the top plays of the night.
