Touchdown Live week 1 scoreboard
By Jared Goffinet | August 23, 2019 at 3:18 PM CDT - Updated August 23 at 3:18 PM

TRI-STATE (WFIE) - Football season is back and Touchdown Live returns to bring you the best coverage in town.

Here are the games we will be tracking through the night:

  • Warren Central at Apollo - 7 p.m.
  • Castle at Bloomington South - 6:30 p.m.
  • Washington at Boonville - 6:30 p.m.
  • Vincennes Lincoln vs Bosse - 6:30 p.m.
  • Owensboro at Breckinridge County - 7 p.m.
  • Pike Central at Brown County - 6 p.m.
  • Daviess Count at Central Hardin - 8 p.m.
  • Forest Park at Gibson Southern - 6:30 p.m.
  • Grayson County at Hancock County - 7 p.m.
  • Reitz at Henderson County (Touchdown Live Game of the Week) - 7 p.m.
  • Memorial at Jasper - 6:30 p.m.
  • Southridge at Linton-Stockton - 6:30 p.m.
  • Heritage Hills at Mt. Vernon - 7 p.m.
  • Trigg County at Muhlenberg County - 7 p.m.
  • Harrison at New Albany - 6:30 p.m.
  • South Spencer at North Posey - 7 p.m.
  • Ohio County at Owensboro Catholic - 7 p.m.
  • North at Princeton - 7 p.m.
  • North Daviess at Tecumseh - 6:30 p.m.
  • Perry Central at Tell City - 7 p.m.
  • Central at Terre Haute South - 6:30 p.m.
  • Madisonville N.H. at Union County - 7 p.m.
  • Hopkins County Central at Webster County - 7 p.m.

Be sure to watch Touchdown Live at 10:35 p.m. on the 14 Sports App for highlights from Friday’s game and the top plays of the night.

