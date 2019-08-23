TDL Preview: Southridge Raiders

HUNTINGBURG, Ind. (WFIE) - The 2017 2-A State Champions made yet another deep run in last season’s playoffs before ultimately falling to Western Boone in the Semi-State.
Last year marked the third straight season with at least 10 wins and that has a lot to do with Head Coach Scott Buening.
In his seventh season at the helm of the Raiders, Buening is missing some key faces from past years, including running back Tucker Schank and QB Colson Montgomery.
Despite not having as many offensive weapons entering 2019 and a bump up to 3-A, Southridge plans to compete just as hard and go just as far.
“We’re pretty hungry this year because everybody is putting us out of the question," said Raiders senior guard Sam Schroeder. "I love these guys and I know that when we step out on the field on Friday night everybody is gonna give it all they have. We just have to keep everyone together and I think we’ll be great because we have great role models out on the field.”
“Each year you have a different identity, you have a different team, you have a different culture, you have a different personality," Coach Buening stated. "I think this is a year, we like the guys we have; they work hard. We do have some kids who do have some athletic ability and think have the ability to make some plays. We’ve got a passionate group, we’ve got a hardworking group we have a group that’s excited to play, it’s just our job as coaches to put these pieces into place so they can go out and be successful.”
The Raiders open up the season on Friday on the road at Linton-Stockton, followed by a trip to Jasper. Finally in the third week the Raiders will host Forest Park for their home opener.
Copyright 2019 WFIE. All rights reserved.