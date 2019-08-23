TDL Preview: Southridge Raiders

“Each year you have a different identity, you have a different team, you have a different culture, you have a different personality," Coach Buening stated. "I think this is a year, we like the guys we have; they work hard. We do have some kids who do have some athletic ability and think have the ability to make some plays. We’ve got a passionate group, we’ve got a hardworking group we have a group that’s excited to play, it’s just our job as coaches to put these pieces into place so they can go out and be successful.”