Shaelie previews exciting new season of Sunrise School Spirit

TRI-STATE (WFIE) - Who’s got their Sunrise School Spirit? We are one week away from our first rally this year.
Over the last four seasons, we’ve watched students collect 496,000 pounds of food for the Tri-State Food Bank, and this year, we are ready to hit the half a million mark!
We’ve got an awesome lineup for Season 5: nine schools, three of which will be new this season and two of them past season winners.
Shaelie is live at the Tri-State Food Bank Friday morning for the official kick-off to the new season of Sunrise School Spirit:
