North Posey set to take field Friday on new turf

POSEY CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Friday night football is starting and several Tri-State schools are showing off new fields and stadiums, including North Posey High School.
The new turf field will allow players to use the field even when it rains heavy. The scoreboard is also a new addition to the field and so are the bleachers.
On Friday, the fans will see the benefit the football team, but the community as a whole.
“Right now, football is getting the most use out of it, but I know several of our athletic programs are excited,” explained North Posey Head Football Coach and Athletic Director Waylon Schank. “There are several community events that will happen out here, Relay For Life, we host out here. so it’s just great for the overall community.”
The athletic department also plans on renovating the track as well as adding a new indoor facility behind the bleachers.
