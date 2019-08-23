Luncheon held to honor Women’s Equality Day

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A luncheon was held Friday in Evansville, honoring Women’s Equality Day.
The theme of the 17th annual event was "Women Working Together."
Senators Vaneta Becker and Jean Breaux were on hand as the guest speakers.
Two awards were presented this year to celebrate individuals who have shown exemplary service and motivational leadership.
“Women all over the country and right here in Evansville have a voice. They want to speak on issues that they care about. Women all over the country have run for office, whether it be school board or state legislature or even senator and now women run for president. Women want their voices heard,” said Women’s Equality Day Co-Chair Erika Taylor.
Women’s Equality Day takes place on the anniversary of the 19th Amendment, which gave women the right to vote. Next year will be the 100th anniversary.
