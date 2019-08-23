Holly’s House celebrates Think First & Stay Safe program milestone

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - It was a milestone celebration out at Holly’s House Friday morning.
The organization celebrated reaching 50,000 elementary students through its “Think First & Stay Safe” program.
The goal is to prevent child neglect and abuse by teaching students and families how to recognize the signs of abuse and report them.
Director of Prevention Crystal Sisson says it’s exciting to reach the 50,000 milestone in under 10 years, but the job isn’t done yet.
“Every child deserves to hear these kinds of messages and every child has the right to be safe, so if we can instill that in them and help them then I think we’ve done a great service for our community," Sisson said.
Sisson says the next goal is to reach 100% of the county school district students in grades K-6 in the next three years.
