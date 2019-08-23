Frog Follies revving up in Evansville

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The annual Frog Follies is revving up at the 4-H Center in Evansville.
This is a milestone year for the Frog Follies, it’s the 45th annual event, and it has grown immensely since that first event back in 1975.
That first event showcased 44 “registered street rods.” Today, the event draws in over 4,000 on average from all over the US and Canada, and it’s now “the largest pre-’49 Street Rod event anywhere in the world.”
The weekend long event will have a lot to do out here at the 4-H Grounds. Of course you'll be able to see all of the cars but there will also be games, food, and dances going on through out the weekend.
Also, just a note for everyone in town, with the increased number of people you’ll probably experience some more traffic, so just be aware of that.
The gates open up all weekend at 8 a.m. Tickets are $5 per person.
